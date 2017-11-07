For the Duchess of Cambridge, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” isn’t just a saying. It’s a lifestyle.

The royal formerly known as Kate Middleton attended a foundation gala at Kensington Palace on Tuesday wearing a floor-length lace black Diane Von Furstenberg gown that will look awfully familiar to any Kate enthusiast.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Kate attended a gala dinner for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families on Tuesday.

That’s because it’s the same dress she wore in 2014 to the Royal Variety Performance in London, when she was also pregnant, then with Princess Charlotte.

Zak Hussein via Getty Images

“So what,” you’re thinking. “She repeated an outfit. That’s not news!” But bear with us. It seems that black lace is the duchess’ foolproof special occasion material of choice.

Here she is wearing a black lace dress during an event at the Natural History Museum in London in December 2013.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Here she is again during a charity gala for SportsAid in November 2013.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Oh, look! It’s another little lace black dress from a trip to New York City in December 2014.

James Devaney via Getty Images

And here she’s wearing what looks like the shorter version of her DVF gown during the Annual Festival of Remembrance in London in 2015.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images