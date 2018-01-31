This Might Be The Duchess Of Cambridge's Boldest Look Ever

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked as elegant as ever at a black-tie dinner in Stockholm on Tuesday.
Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, who are on a four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, rubbed shoulders with Swedish stars and royalty at the dinner, which took place at the residence of the British ambassador.
Kate looked stunning in a gold, floral silk gown with a frilly collar from Erdem, one of her favorite designers. The royal wore her hair in a low bun and added pearl earrings, a pearl cuff and a maroon clutch to complete her bold ― but very regal ― look.
Prince William looked sharp in a dashing tux with a black bow tie and white pocket square:
At the dinner, the royals were joined by the Swedish royals, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, as well as Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and his wife, Ulla Löfven.
Two prominent Swedish actors, Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander, also joined the dinner. Vikander, an Oscar-winning actress, is also the face of Louis Vuitton, so she naturally wore a long-sleeved, mid-length Vuitton frock for the occasion:
A fashionable evening, indeed.