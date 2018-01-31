This Might Be The Duchess Of Cambridge's Boldest Look Ever

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked as elegant as ever at a black-tie dinner in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, who are on a four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, rubbed shoulders with Swedish stars and royalty at the dinner, which took place at the residence of the British ambassador.

Kate looked stunning in a gold, floral silk gown with a frilly collar from Erdem, one of her favorite designers. The royal wore her hair in a low bun and added pearl earrings, a pearl cuff and a maroon clutch to complete her bold ― but very regal ― look.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge is escorted by the British ambassador during a dinner at his residence on Jan. 30.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Look at that gorgeous neckline!

Prince William looked sharp in a dashing tux with a black bow tie and white pocket square:

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images You can see the silk best in this lighting.

Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose with Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel on Jan. 30.

At the dinner, the royals were joined by the Swedish royals, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, as well as Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and his wife, Ulla Löfven.

Two prominent Swedish actors, Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander, also joined the dinner. Vikander, an Oscar-winning actress, is also the face of Louis Vuitton, so she naturally wore a long-sleeved, mid-length Vuitton frock for the occasion:

Pool via Getty Images Actress Alicia Vikander escorted by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for the dinner at the British ambassador's residence in Stockholm on Jan. 30.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seated next to the British ambassador to Sweden, David Cairns, during dinner at the ambassador's residence in Stockholm on Jan. 30.