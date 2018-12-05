No, Kate Middleton Isn't Stealing Outfit Ideas From Meghan Markle

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge seemingly pulled a page from her sister-in-law’s stylebook and wore a blazer and trousers (gasp!) that look exactly like something Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would wear. And we must say, the look “Suits” her.

The former Kate Middleton stepped out alongside her husband, Prince William, on Wednesday for an in honor of Royal Air Force personnel in Cyprus. She wore high-waisted, wide-legged trousers from Jigsaw with a tucked-in white shirt and an olive blazer (appropriately called the “Duchess wool blazer”) from Smyth, according to Go Fug Yourself, a website devoted to celebrity and royal style.

She added velvet heels and a green clutch to complete her outfit.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus to meet serving personnel, families living on the base and members of the local community during an official visit on Dec. 5, 2018.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Saying hello to little royal fans with flags!

IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge descend from their airplane as they arrive at RAF Akrotiri to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit military personnel and hand out gifts.

The wide-legged trouser look is similar to outfits the former Meghan Markle has worn before, like when she sported these white pants at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2018 in London,

And though Kate has worn pants in public before (she’s donned sweatpants for visits with schoolchildren and these leggings she recently wore on her first outing back from maternity leave), some observers thought this was the first time she’d worn trousers ― as opposed to jeans ― for a public royal event.

William Hanson, a British etiquette expert and coach, set the record straight in an interview over email with HuffPost, saying, “it’s not the first time she has worn trousers to an official event.”

But he did say the idea royal women could wear trousers is relatively recent.

“It used to be the rule that ladies shouldn’t wear trousers ― indeed the royal household only let female employees wear them in the last 15 years,” he said.

Hanson added, “Today, we are much more relaxed across the board and ladies wearing trousers to a daytime event is totally acceptable.”

He also didn’t believe that Kate is trying to “pull a Meghan” and copy the Duchess of Sussex’s penchant for pants.

“I doubt that The Duchess of Cambridge is trying to copy anyone,” he said.

Just to prove the point once and for all, here are a few photos of Kate wearing something other than dresses, skirts and tights.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess Of Cambridge visits Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden on Oct. 2, 2018 in London.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge laughs as she tries out the game of bandy during a meeting with a group of local bandy players on the ice in Stockholm.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a Tennis for Kids session during a visit at the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre on Oct. 31, 2017.

FRANK AUGSTEIN via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Keith Mills as she attends the Land Rover BAR Roadshow in London on June 16, 2017.

STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge during the London 2012 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30, 2012.

ARTHUR EDWARDS via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge explore the Rainforest Biome as they visit the Eden Project in southwest England on Sept. 2, 2016.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Women's Team GB hockey captain Kate Walsh and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chat in Olympic Park on March 15, 2012, in London.