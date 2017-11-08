STYLE
11/08/2017 09:51 am ET

The Duchess Of Cambridge Kicks Off Her Maternity Style In A Burgundy Dress

🚨 BUMP SIGHTING 🚨

By Jamie Feldman

We have a new reason to stop dreading the imminent winter: six months of the Duchess of Cambridge’s maternity style to come. 

The former Kate Middleton kicked things off ― that is to say, made her first appearance with a visible bump ― in London Wednesday, wearing a loose-fitting mock-neck burgundy dress, opaque black tights and heels. 

Karwai Tang via Getty Images
ALERT. 

Kate attended a forum for Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity of which she’s a patron. 

Just one day earlier, she made an appearance for a gala at Kensington Palace in one of her go-to wardrobe staples, a black lace gown

WPA Pool via Getty Images
Gorgeous!

Buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a stylish season with baby number three. 

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Burgundy babe. 

Jamie Feldman
Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
