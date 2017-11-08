We have a new reason to stop dreading the imminent winter: six months of the Duchess of Cambridge’s maternity style to come.

The former Kate Middleton kicked things off ― that is to say, made her first appearance with a visible bump ― in London Wednesday, wearing a loose-fitting mock-neck burgundy dress, opaque black tights and heels.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images ALERT.

Kate attended a forum for Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity of which she’s a patron.

Just one day earlier, she made an appearance for a gala at Kensington Palace in one of her go-to wardrobe staples, a black lace gown.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Gorgeous!

Buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a stylish season with baby number three.