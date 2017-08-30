Though it was a rainy day at the palace, the former Kate Middleton lit up the place in a long-sleeved, floral green and orange Prada dress, Monica Vinader earrings and L.K. Bennett nude pumps.

She even managed to maintain her garden chic look while handling a large and unwieldy umbrella.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images Visiting the garden.

Who cares if she maybe can't get it through the door?

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images The garden looks beautiful.

And let’s not even talk about the fact that her hair is pretty much perfect despite the weather. Let’s just not.

William and Harry were later seen placing flowers on a memorial on the gates of the palace, where many members of the public have already left tributes.

Video: William and Harry place floral tributes from the waiting crowds outside the gates at Kensington Palacw, Diana's former home. pic.twitter.com/8Z34558noZ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) August 30, 2017

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Reading well wishes and tributes.

The sunken garden inside was done up in “white roses, white Diana tulips, white hyacinth, forget-me-nots and other favorites of Diana,” ABC reports, and was designed with some of her most iconic white outfits in mind.

It’s truly a breathtaking sight.