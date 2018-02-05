STYLE & BEAUTY
02/05/2018 06:20 pm ET

All The Best Looks From The Duchess Of Cambridge's Royal Tour

Which one is your favorite?

By Carly Ledbetter
POOL New / Reuters
One of the Duchess of Cambridge's many gorgeous looks. 

The Duchess of Cambridge brought her fashion A-game to her royal tour of Sweden and Norway last week. 

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton met with fellow royals, prime ministers, actors and lots (and lots) of eager schoolchildren during the four-day trip. 

William and Kate kept things casual for most of their early-morning outdoor events, favoring fluffy hats and warm jackets for the cold temperatures. For more formal engagements later in the day, Kate wore shift dresses and her usual uniform of tights, heels and classic coats. She also channeled one of Princess Diana’s notable ’90s looks when she wore a red-and-white houndstooth coat, People magazine noted. 

But at night, Kate wowed in bold, fashion-forward designs. She wore an array of gorgeous evening gowns, including an silk floral number from Erdem and an exquisite McQueen gown. 

Scroll through Kate’s best looks from the royal tour below: 

  • Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Kate at a reception dinner at the British ambassador's residence on Jan. 30, the first day of the royal visit to Sweden and Norway. 
  • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    William and Kate with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden on Jan. 30.
  • WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Kate visits the Nobel Museum on Jan. 30.
  • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Kate reacts after hitting the ball as she attends a Bandy hockey match with William in Sweden.
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Kate and William visit the Karolinska Institute in Sweden on Jan. 31.
  • Pool via Getty Images
    Kate discusses Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges during the second day of the royal tour. 
  • Pool via Getty Images
    The royals attend a reception to celebrate Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery on Jan. 31.
  • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    The royals visit the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park in Oslo, Norway, on Feb. 1.
  • Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    The royals attend a luncheon hosted by Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja on the third day of their trip. 
  • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    \William and Kate attend dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo on Feb. 1.
  • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    The royals arrive at Holmenkollen ski jump in Oslo on Feb. 2. 
  • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Kate and William depart the Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo on Feb. 2.

We missed seeing Prince George and Princess Charlotte on this trip, but we can expect to see the family of five when the royals welcome their third child in April. 

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Kate Middleton British Royal Family Prince William
All The Best Looks From The Duchess Of Cambridge's Royal Tour

CONVERSATIONS