All The Best Looks From The Duchess Of Cambridge's Royal Tour

The Duchess of Cambridge brought her fashion A-game to her royal tour of Sweden and Norway last week.
Prince William and the former Kate Middleton met with fellow royals, prime ministers, actors and lots (and lots) of eager schoolchildren during the four-day trip.
William and Kate kept things casual for most of their early-morning outdoor events, favoring fluffy hats and warm jackets for the cold temperatures. For more formal engagements later in the day, Kate wore shift dresses and her usual uniform of tights, heels and classic coats. She also channeled one of Princess Diana’s notable ’90s looks when she wore a red-and-white houndstooth coat, People magazine noted.
But at night, Kate wowed in bold, fashion-forward designs. She wore an array of gorgeous evening gowns, including an silk floral number from Erdem and an exquisite McQueen gown.
Scroll through Kate’s best looks from the royal tour below:
We missed seeing Prince George and Princess Charlotte on this trip, but we can expect to see the family of five when the royals welcome their third child in April.