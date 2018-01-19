Male models just can’t compete with catwalk legends Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell ― even at a runway show presenting menswear.

The supermodels made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week Men’s on Thursday for Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2018-2019 menswear show. Campbell wore a black monogrammed Vuitton trench coat with hiking boots, and Moss wore the same version of the outfit in brown to close out the show.

Male models just couldn’t compete with these two:

Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

Estrop via Getty Images

Moss hadn’t appeared on a runway since 2013, Vogue said. Campbell, on the other hand, made a show-stopping appearance at Versace’s show in September, alongside fellow ’90s supermodels Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen.

Moss and Campbell reunited to celebrate British designer Kim Jones, who presented his final collection for Louis Vuitton. Jones has overseen menswear for the design house for seven years.

BERTRAND GUAY via Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images

Jones later thanked the supermodels on Instagram, and explained why he chose them to close out his show.

This “was really a thank you and reference to @themarcjacobs early 2000s Vuitton and the fact that he was the one that gave me the opportunity to be @louisvuitton love you all xxx,” Jones wrote.