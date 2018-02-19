Low-key brides will love this latest union.
Keds and Kate Spade have partnered up to create a stunning collection of bridal sneakers so perfectly practical and versatile they’ll take you from bridal shower, down the aisle, and beyond ― no mid-reception shoe change necessary.
The 30 new styles feature a mix of crystals, glitter, pearls, ribbon and flowers, and are a major upgrade from the classic canvas Keds. The collection, which includes materials like glitter, canvas and leather, is designed to be “the perfect union of ease and glamour.”
For brides looking for a little “leg-lengthening appeal” and height on their big day, the “Triple Decker” style is just the solution. Most styles even include sizes for the kiddos in your bridal party.
Though this isn’t the first marriage between Keds and Kate Spade (the “Kate Spade Keds” have remained popular in the Wedding Planning subreddit for a while now), this is easily their dreamiest and most comprehensive collection to date.
The new collection ranges in price from $40 to $120. Below are a few of our favorites, but you can check out the full section at Keds and Kate Spade:
