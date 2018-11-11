Kate Upton Welcomes First Child With Husband Justin Verlander

Model Kate Upton welcomed her first child with husband Justin Verlander on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old, who revealed that she was pregnant in July, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her daughter Genevieve.
“You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!” Verlander captioned a photo of him and Upton holding the newborn’s hand.
Genevieve’s birth comes just days after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, with Verlander writing on Instagram that he feels “like the luckiest man in the world to have married my best friend.”
“Every day you inspire me to want to be better. You are such a strong woman but yet still so very caring,” he wrote. “You stand up for what you believe in. You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are out. You are the first thing I want to see every morning for the rest of my life.”