STYLE & BEAUTY
12/20/2017 02:44 pm ET Updated Dec 20, 2017

Kate Upton Proves Playing Tennis In Heels And A Bathing Suit Is Totally Possible

"The beginning and end of my tennis career."
By Ron Dicker

Model Kate Upton may have just upped the ante on impractical athletic gear, wearing heels and a bathing suit to play tennis in an Instagram video she posted Tuesday.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

It’s all in good fun for Love Magazine’s annual advent calendar ― and it follows a teeny-tiny fashion trend. Kim Kardashian hit the court last March in heels, and Mariah Carey worked out at the gym in Fenty/Puma stilettos a short time before that.

This could revolutionize sports — or destroy some ankles.

The magazine calls its 2017 advent calendar a “seasonal online celebration of womanhood.”

With a theme of #staystrong, this year’s calendar video emphasizes the power of the models as they jump rope, box, play basketball and do other fitness activities.

“It’s silly and fun, and I love shoots where I don’t have to take myself too seriously,” Upton said. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Kate Upton's Style Evolution
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Health And Medicine Style Kate Upton
Kate Upton Proves Playing Tennis In Heels And A Bathing Suit Is Totally Possible
CONVERSATIONS