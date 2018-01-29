Kate Winslet Talks About 'Bitter Regrets' Of Working With Certain People

Kate Winslet cryptically spoke about the “bitter regrets” and “poor decisions” she made to work with individuals with whom she wishes she hadn’t.

The actress has long been raving about “Wonder Wheel” director Woody Allen, who has been accused of molesting his daughter when she was young, calling Allen an “extraordinary writer” and saying that the opportunity to work with him made her “feel terrified and also immensely privileged.”

Todd Williamson/Getty Images From left: Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet, Woody Allen, Juno Temple and Jim Belushi attend the New York Film Festival premiere of "Wonder Wheel" in October.

However, in contrast to that message, Winslet shared her thoughts on supporting “vulnerable people” and spoke out against sexual abuse at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards Sunday night. After accepting a special award, the Oscar winner never named names but did mention “individuals” in power that she regrets working with.

“As women around the world and from all walks of life marched last weekend, once again joining together to speak out against harassment, exploitation and abuse, I realized that I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have about poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not,” Winslet said, according to the BBC.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Winslet accepts the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday night.

“It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgment, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening. ... I know we all stand together in hoping that this moment in history paves the way for a transformed future for generation upon generation to come.”