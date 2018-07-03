John Sciulli via Getty Images David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards in 2018.

“American Idol” alumna Katharine McPhee and musician David Foster are engaged less than a year after sparking romance rumors, a representative for the actress confirmed to HuffPost.

Foster, 68, apparently popped the question to McPhee, 34, during the couple’s Italian getaway in Capri following her stint on Broadway in the musical “Waitress.” She was spotted showing off her ring while on FaceTime with friends and family, according to TMZ.

McPhee confirmed the engagement on Twitter with a ring emoji alongside a popular GIF of singer Ariana Grande on the red carpet telling photographers, “And what about it?”

Pause for a round of applause for McPhee’s already well-documented social media savvy.

The two have been posting sun-kissed snaps from the island on social media and giving each other shoutouts in the captions.

Despite many instances of public affection, the two have shied away from dating rumors and consistently denied being more than friends after they were first linked together in September 2017.

“It’s great that they want to do that. I think it’s so amusing that people are amused by my love life,” McPhee told People in November.

“Here’s how I look at it: I’m not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it’s true or false, I don’t, you know, there’s nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want,” she said.

The couple have since attended numerous events alongside each other and made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City, where the “Smash” actress finally confirmed they were dating.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Foster and McPhee attended the 2018 Met Gala together.

While the pairing might seem out of left field, the two have known each other for over a decade. McPhee and Foster first met on “American Idol” when she was a contestant in 2006 ― he served as a mentor to the finalists. They returned to the “Idol” stage years later to perform a Beatles cover together.

Foster has been married four times previously to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, actress Linda Thompson, and most recently to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alumna Yolanda Hadid.

McPhee ended a six-year marriage to manager Nick Cokas in 2016 amid a cheating scandal with “Smash” director Michael Morris and has since dated “Scorpion” co-star Elyes Gabel.

While McPhee has played coy about their relationship in the press, she did refer to Foster as “really a special person in my life” to Entertainment Tonight ahead of a September performance with him at a Grammys event.