Katharine McPhee Hilariously Shades 'American Idol' Foe Taylor Hicks In Vote Plea

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Katharine McPhee at the Tony Awards in New York earlier this year.

Katharine McPhee clearly knows how to do much more than belt out a killer rendition of “Over the Rainbow.” She can also deliver some grade-A shade.

In doing her part to spur voter registration for November’s crucial midterm elections, the 34-year-old actress and singer on Tuesday posted an old photo of herself losing to her “American Idol” rival Taylor Hicks.

In 2006, Hicks beat McPhee on the competition reality show when his fan base, dubbed the “Soul Patrol,” turned out in droves to vote the “Silver Fox” the fifth season winner.

“Voting matters,” McPhee simply wrote as the caption to the photo. She also added an upside-down smiley face emoji, which seems loaded with sarcasm.

Since 2006 McPhee has gone on to release albums, starred in the NBC drama “Smash” and had a leading role on the now-defunct CBS show “Scorpion.” She is also recently starred in the Broadway musical “Waitress.”

Hicks released his self-titled million-selling debut the year he beat McPhee on “Idol,” did a stint on Broadway in 2008 and began hosting the INSP food show, “State Plate” in 2016.

A quick gander at his official website shows that he released a “new” single called “Six Strings and Diamond Rings” in 2017 and currently has no upcoming show dates.