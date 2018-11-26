Katherine Heigl Says Turning 40 Represents 'A Certain Kind Of Freedom'

Katherine Heigl says she’s “pretty damn thrilled” to be starting a new decade.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Suits” actress celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday and marked the occasion with an Instagram post that seemed to suggest a renewed lease on life.

“For another thing 40 feels to me like a certain kind of freedom,” she wrote. “Freedom from all the self doubt, insecurities, self loathing, uncertainties and anxieties of my 20s and 30s. Not to say I don’t still have those moments but I just feel like 40 makes me older and wiser.”

Acknowledging “a certain stigma attached to 40,” the Emmy winner continued: “I guess I kind of feel like it’s all about your frame of mind. And I’ve made up my mind not to let a number determine how I feel about the way I look. Or what my value as a woman in society is.”

Heigl’s husband, Josh Kelley, posted a similar photo to his Instagram, calling the actress “my sweet lil partner in crime.”

Heigl has a number of reasons to celebrate the new chapter. Earlier this year, it was announced she’d be joining Season 8 of USA Network’s “Suits,” filling a gap left by actress-turned-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.