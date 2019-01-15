Old Clip Of Katherine Schwarzenegger Bizarrely Foreshadows Romance With Chris Pratt

It seems that Katherine Schwarzenegger has had her eye on Chris Pratt for quite a while.

On Monday, the same day the “Jurassic World” star announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger, an author and the eldest child of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, Access posted a gem of a video to Instagram.

In the very short Access clip from August 2017, Katherine Schwarzenegger is asked which famous Chris she prefers — Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans.

She initially answers Evans but quickly takes it back, saying, “Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt’s been looking good lately, so you never know.”

Now our turn! We’re going to go for Hemsworth. No! Evans. Yeah, Evans!