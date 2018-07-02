Kathryn Hahn Is Down For A 'Step Brothers' Sequel: 'I Would Do It In A Heartbeat'

Kathryn Hahn’s laugh-out-loud role in 2008′s “Step Brothers” apparently wasn’t just super fun for audiences. The actress said “it was the best” working with the star-studded cast and she’d be extremely interested in appearing in a sequel if one ever came about.

In an interview with ET Online on the red carpet of the premiere of Hahn’s new animated comedy, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” she talked about the possibility of a “Step Brothers” sequel.

“There’s zero plot really in that movie anyway, you could do anything and call it a sequel,” she said of “Step Brothers,” which has become a cult classic. “Anything [at all] and just have that group of people … [and] I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Hahn played Alice Huff, the wife of Adam Scott’s douchey character. Scott’s Derek Huff was the brother of Will Ferrell’s character, Brennan Huff.

Hahn’s Alice hilariously pursued Bill C. Reilly’s character, Dale Doback, in scenes that were both NSFW and very rewatchable.

Hahn said her time with the “Step Brothers” cast “kind of broke it open for me as a performer, working with those guys.”

“I mean that was a real anarchic moment for me. I was like, ‘You can do this on camera?’” she said.

“I didn’t know you could improvise like that. I didn’t that you could be that lawless. I didn’t know you could throw the script away like that. It was the best.”