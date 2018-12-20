Democrat Tapped For Climate Panel Channels Exxon In Critique Of Green New Deal Plan

Associated Press Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) speaks at a campaign rally in 2012.

The Democratic lawmaker tapped to lead a revived House of Representatives panel on climate change dismissed calls to bar members who accept money from fossil fuel companies from serving on the committee, arguing it would violate free speech rights.

In an interview with E&E News, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) confirmed incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked her to chair a long-defunct select committee on global warming.

Despite weeks of protests demanding Democrats focus efforts on drafting a Green New Deal, the sort of sweeping economic policy scientists say matches the scale of the climate crisis, Castor said the plan was “not going to be our sole focus.”

She then suggested that barring members who have accepted donations from the oil, gas and coal industries from serving on the committee could be unconstitutional.

“I don’t think you can do that under the First Amendment, really,” she said.

That reasoning echoes arguments Exxon Mobil Corp. made in court as recently as this year to defend its funding of right-wing think tanks that deliberately produced misinformation about climate science to stymie government action on global warming.

Steven Angotti, a spokesman for Castor, did not immediately respond to a call and email requesting an interview Thursday afternoon.

“It’s infuriating to see a fellow Democrat basically parrot the talking points of the Koch Brothers when it comes to the very common-sense idea that any politician who accepts donations from the fossil-fuel corporations should not be allowed to legislate on climate change,” said Waleed Shahid, the communications director for Justice Democrats, a left-wing group championing the Green New Deal proposal.