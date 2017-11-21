Kathy Griffin Brutally Rejects O'Reilly: 'I'm Not That Desperate, Bill McRapey'

Kathy Griffin rejected an offer to appear on Bill O’Reilly’s podcast in the most public way possible.

Griffin shared screenshots of messages from someone representing O’Reilly inviting her on the podcast to talk about her complaints of being blacklisted by Hollywood since a controversial photo shoot in which she held a rubber Donald Trump head covered in fake blood.

The comic made it clear she wanted nothing to do with O’Reilly, who lost his Fox News job earlier this year amid a series of sexual harassment allegations.

“I’m not that desperate, Bill McRapey,” she wrote, and passed along a message from her mother that was even more pointed: