Kathy Griffin Mourns For Her Dog And Her Tweets Will Break Your Heart

Comedian Kathy Griffin turned to Twitter on Sunday night to express her sorrow over the death of her dog Pom Pom.

The 13-year-old dog was often featured on Griffin’s reality TV series “My Life on the D-List,” which ran from 2005 to 2010. In one episode, Griffin turned to a dog trainer to help Pom Pom grieve the death of her beloved dog, Chance.

Tonight we said goodbye to our beloved Pom Pom. She was 13-years-old. I know many of you got to know her from My Life on the D-List...Randy and I are heartbroken but relieved that she's not in pain anymore. We miss you already, Pom Pom...you were a very good girl. pic.twitter.com/cFdxFNRWCe — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 16, 2018

Up until a week ago she would still gather up all her strength to go out and patrol the front yard...while protecting our house from intruders she took the time to also catch some lizards and chipmunks. She would get antsy if she couldn't patrol...she was a working woman. pic.twitter.com/AjND0JaRCG — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 16, 2018

I'm convinced our puppies Olivia and Elliot gave her an extra 7 months of life. She wanted nothing to do with them when they first arrived but she begrudgingly accepted them and would occasionally give into their pleas and play with them in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/hXBfLF9WiF — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 16, 2018

Pom Pom giving in and playing with the puppies for a minute...😭💔 pic.twitter.com/qMGax9sPJb — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 16, 2018

When we first adopted Olivia and Elliot, Pom Pom had no idea what to do with them...she was a sophisticated woman...and these messy crazy kids were rolling around in all her favorite lizard hunting spots. pic.twitter.com/P2XBekK88A — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 16, 2018

But towards the end of her reign, Pom Pom would give in more and more. The other day she allowed Elliot (who was in love with her) to sit on her bed for 30 whole seconds. It was the best day of his life. pic.twitter.com/tMJRSvLwY9 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 16, 2018

She was such a good girl. 💔 pic.twitter.com/dVo9QgAEtl — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 16, 2018

Pom Pom just after catching a lizard. ❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/z0wgYCPg2v — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 16, 2018

The death of Pom Pom added one more low point in a stretch that has been full of ups and downs for Griffin.

Griffin apologized for the photo shoot, saying that her career was likely over, then later rescinded the apology.