Kathy Griffin Mourns For Her Dog And Her Tweets Will Break Your Heart

Comedian Kathy Griffin turned to Twitter on Sunday night to express her sorrow over the death of her dog Pom Pom.
The 13-year-old dog was often featured on Griffin’s reality TV series “My Life on the D-List,” which ran from 2005 to 2010. In one episode, Griffin turned to a dog trainer to help Pom Pom grieve the death of her beloved dog, Chance.
The death of Pom Pom added one more low point in a stretch that has been full of ups and downs for Griffin.
In May 2017, Griffin became the center of controversy after she did a photo shoot with a fake bloody head of President Donald Trump. The Secret Service launched an investigation and Griffin lost a number of jobs, including her CNN gig co-hosting the New Year’s Eve broadcast in Times Square with Anderson Cooper.
Griffin apologized for the photo shoot, saying that her career was likely over, then later rescinded the apology.
In October 2017, Griffin returned to the stage wearing a Donald Trump mask. In March, Griffin announced that she was going to start touring again. Just last week, after appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote the “Laugh Your Head Off” tour, she tweeted, “I’m back, baby!”