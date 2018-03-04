Kathy Griffin Offers Job To Ryan Seacrest's Accuser As He Gushes On Oscars Red Carpet

As Ryan Seacrest hosted “E! News” coverage of the Oscars red carpet Sunday night, comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted a message to the woman who has accused the TV host of sexual harassment and assault.

In a message posted to Twitter, Griffin offered to hire Seacrest’s former stylist Suzie Hardy to prepare her for appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Real Time with Bill Maher” this week.

“I will do for you that which no one did for me after May 30,” Griffin wrote.

Hey Suzie Hardy, I will do for you that which no one did for me after May 30. After you were brave enough to speak out I’m happy to offer you a job as my stylist to dress me this week for Jimmy Kimmel and Real Time & I’ll PAY you. What ya think? KG #Oscars — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 5, 2018

Griffin seemed to be referring to the industry reaction she faced after a photo of her holding a fake bloodied, severed head of President Donald Trump circulated on the internet. Amid outrage, Griffin apologized, saying she went “way too far.” Months later, she rescinded her apology, saying the backlash against her was “B.S.” She lamented that she “lost everybody,” including her longtime friendship with Anderson Cooper, due to that photo.

Griffin’s tour was canceled amid the backlash, and CNN fired her from co-hosting the network’s annual New Year’s Eve show.

The comedian posted her tweet as Seacrest seemed to be enjoying his Oscars perch for “E! News,” interviewing celebrities on the red carpet as he usually does.

But days earlier, Seacrest’s former stylist accused him of years of sexual misconduct, including groping her vagina. She said she reported Seacrest to “E! News” human resources in 2013 and was fired.