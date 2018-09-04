Kathy Griffin Tells Tomi Lahren To 'Go F**k Herself' In Scathing Tweet

Comedian Kathy Griffin had a blunt response on Tuesday when Fox News reached out to see if she’d agree to an interview with controversial commentator Tomi Lahren.

And, yes, she responded with profanity.

Griffin posted the letter on Twitter that was reportedly from a Fox News producer who wanted to know if she would be interested in participating in a sit-down interview with the conservative firebrand.

Griffin also made no secret of her distaste for Lahren and the network:

“You and your network told me my career was over and that I was irrelevant. Now you want to interview me. Not only do I not want to waste my time with you, I’m too busy selling out shows on my US tour. Go Fuck Yourself, Kathy Griffin”

You can see the full tweet below:

Dear @TomiLahren,



You and your network told me my career was over and that I was irrelevant. Now you want to interview me. Not only do I not want to waste my time with you, I’m too busy selling out shows on my US tour.



Go Fuck Yourself,



Kathy Griffin pic.twitter.com/hAj5sjaTdd — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 4, 2018

The network went after Griffin in May 2017, after she posed with a fake head depicting President Donald Trump.

Lahren’s responded to Griffin’s tweet later on Tuesday by saying the comedian has “Trump Derangement Syndrome”:

Thought maybe you’d like to defend and discuss your Trump Derangement Syndrome on the most-watched cable news network. Guess not! Have a nice day. https://t.co/7QCpK9IFE5 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 4, 2018

Though there’s no love lost between Griffin and Lahren, they’ve occasionally been civil to each other in the past.

Back in May, when someone threw water on Lahren while she was dining at a Minneapolis restaurant, Griffin came to her defense.

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point.



The first amendment is a beautiful thing - use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018