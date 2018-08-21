Kathy Griffin Goes Topless To Celebrate Manafort, Cohen Guilty Verdicts

Kathy Griffin could barely contain her excitement after hearing the guilty verdicts of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

So she bared her breasts instead.

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate what conservative news editor Matt Drudge called “Trump’s Hell Day.”

Celebrating the Manafort and Cohen verdicts...topless, naturally pic.twitter.com/o0AO7rXFHb — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 21, 2018

And people joined in, though not necessarily the topless aspect.

Others were a little more low key in their celebration

Griffin’s good mood has been a long time coming.

In May 2017, Griffin came under fire after she posed with a depiction of Donald Trump’s head, decapitated.