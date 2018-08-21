POLITICS
08/21/2018 06:04 pm ET

Kathy Griffin Goes Topless To Celebrate Manafort, Cohen Guilty Verdicts

"Celebrating the Manafort and Cohen verdicts...topless, naturally," Griffin tweeted.
By David Moye

Kathy Griffin could barely contain her excitement after hearing the guilty verdicts of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

So she bared her breasts instead.

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate what conservative news editor Matt Drudge called “Trump’s Hell Day.”

And people joined in, though not necessarily the topless aspect.

Others were a little more low key in their celebration

Griffin’s good mood has been a long time coming.

In May 2017, Griffin came under fire after she posed with a depiction of Donald Trump’s head, decapitated.

The photo prompted a Secret Service investigation and cost the comic a chunk of her livelihood. She said she was sorry, but then she retracted her apology in April.

