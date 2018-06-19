Kathy Griffin Defiant After Someone Tries To Get Her Thrown Off Twitter

Comedian Kathy Griffin cheekily snapped back early Tuesday after someone apparently filed a complaint with Twitter accusing her of rules violations.

The complaint cited Griffin’s tweet hours earlier, in which she wrote “Fuck” in front of the names of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and assorted other figures associated with the president.

Twitter reportedly investigated and dismissed the complaint, prompting Griffin’s colorful overnight response to her enemies. “Keep trying motherfuckers,” she wrote.

Keep trying motherfuckers pic.twitter.com/CKK7iknm2W — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 19, 2018

Griffin had already been generating buzz on social media for a profane diss of Melania Trump after the first lady issued what many believed to be a weak comment on the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border. (Griffin misspelled FLOTUS’ first name as the president did recently for good measure. She did it again in the tweet that was reported.)

Fuck you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately...you feckless complicit piece of shit. https://t.co/5NsoFgMuLr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 17, 2018