TMZ published photos of the actors walking hand-in-hand on the beach in Malibu, California, on Monday, smiling as they strolled along the shoreline. Both were hiding behind hats and sunglasses, but their affection for each other was clear as day.

Holmes, 38, and Foxx, 49, also enjoyed some time on the patio of a beautiful oceanfront home.

Although Holmes has always stayed silent on the matter, Foxx has denied a romance since 2013, when the pair were first linked together after dancing at the fourth annual Apollo in the Hamptons Benefit. Although there have been photos here and there of the duo since then, the two have never confirmed a relationship.

Foxx tends to keep his personal life private, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2014, “If I do fall in love with somebody, you will never know about it.”

The actor has two daughters, Corinne, 23, and Annalise, 7, from previous secret relationships. Holmes, of course, has an 11-year-old daughter, Suri, from her highly publicized marriage to Tom Cruise, which ended in 2012.