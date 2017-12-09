Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise Drop By Jingle Ball To Introduce Taylor Swift

NEW YORK ― Z100′s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert featured top-level talent, with everyone from Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers and Sam Smith taking the Madison Square Garden stage on Friday. But one of the best moments of the night came when Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, appeared on the Madison Square Garden stage to introduce Taylor Swift.

“She’s one of our favorite performers, and who is it tonight?” Holmes said, before Suri shouted, “Taylor Swift!”

Here are five other takeaways from this year’s Jingle Ball.

Camila Cabello is a solo star. Really.

Camila Cabello hasn’t even released her self-titled debut album yet, but it’s poised to make a smash. The former Fifth Harmony member performed her hit song “Havana,” along with other new solo tracks, winning over the crowd instantly with her strong voice, dance moves and impeccable style. “I can’t believe that,” she said about singing songs off her debut album at Madison Square Garden.

Julia Michaels is one hell of a songwriter.

Julia Michaels performed her single “Issues,” but she also sang snippets of the various tracks she’s co-written for other artists. The talented songwriter is behind some major pop staples, including Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself.” She’s also written for John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Rita Ora, Shakira and others. Call us impressed.

We totally get the Demi Lovato obsession.

Demi Lovato is all that and then some. The songstress showed off her powerful voice and phenomenal stage presence while plowing through her hits, including “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Confident.” Needless to say, she killed it.

Boy bands live on.

Missing One Direction? Well, there’s a new game in town and they’re called Why Don’t We. The Los Angeles-based quintet performed the single “These Girls” to the delight of the teens in the audience, who sang along to every word. Full disclosure: Pretty much everyone ― of all ages ― seemed to enjoy Why Don’t We, too.

You should get to know Logic if you don’t already.

Logic is the real deal. Z100’s Danielle Monaro introduced him on Friday as the “voice of our generation.” The Grammy-nominated rapper arrived preaching “peace, love and positivity” before performing a couple of tracks, including “1-800-273-8255,” his suicide prevention anthem. He even took time out to sing “Happy Birthday” to a teenager in the front row. Awww.