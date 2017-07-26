Katie Ledecky Just Became The First Woman To Win 12 World Championship Golds

Katie Ledecky is on a roll.

The 20-year-old American swimmer made history on Tuesday, snagging her 12th gold medal at the swimming world championships, the most achieved by any woman ever.

Ledecky clinched the gold after annihilating the competition in the 1,500-meter freestyle ― an event she already holds the world record in ― at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. She bested runner-up, Spain’s Mireia Belmonte, by a staggering 19 seconds.

Ledecky’s time, 15:31.82, was the fourth fastest in the event’s history. Ledecky’s win also made her the first three-peat winner in the event, reported CNN.

Katie Ledecky wins the 1500m freestyle at the 2017 World Championships



She's the 1st woman to win 12 gold medals at the World Championships pic.twitter.com/SOG6n9Tumf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 25, 2017

Silver medalist Belmonte said she had gone into the race assuming she would not win it.

“Katie Ledecky is on another planet so the goal of the race was to win the silver medal. For me, it is gold,” Belmonte told AFP.

Images from the 1,500-meter race showed Ledecky far ahead of her rivals. When she won, the other competitors were so far behind, most weren’t even pictured on the screen.

Katie Ledecky destroys the field in yet another race. Note: Swimmer in far lane isn't finishing the race. pic.twitter.com/71mukl8ydS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 24, 2017

The gold medal was Ledecky’s third at this year’s world championships. She also came in first in the 400-meter free and the 4x100-meter free relay. Her time in the 400-meter free was a championship record.