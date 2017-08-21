Ex-Trump Spokeswoman Tells Fox News That Slavery Is 'Good' History

Katrina Pierson, a former spokeswoman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told Fox News on Monday that slavery is good history, prompting disbelief from fellow guest Wendy Osefo.

Now a spokeswoman for America First Policies, Pierson made her jaw-dropping comments amid a debate over whether House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) should join House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in pushing for the removal of Confederate statues from Congress.

Pierson first argued that the monuments reflect history held dear by Americans that’s both good and bad, thus helping them learn, according to a video provided by Media Matters.

But Osefo, a Johns Hopkins University professor, countered that the statues, erected after the South lost the bloody Civil War, honored the treasonous.

“While it is a piece of American history, it’s not necessarily the good part of American history,” Osefo said. “It’s actually nefarious. So it doesn’t deserve a place on state grounds. It deserves a place in museums. And that’s where they need to be.”

Pierson responded: “It absolutely deserves a place, because bad history is still good history for this country ―

“Slavery is good history?” Osefo asked incredulously.

Pierson offered a reaffirming “absolutely,” touching off a verbal war between the two guests that host Ainsley Earhardt fought to contain.