'American Idol' Performer Is So Good, Katy Perry Drops Her Chair

Katy Perry gets pretty demonstrative as a judge on “American Idol,” but we hadn’t seen a contestant make her stand, scream and drop her chair until Sunday night.

Michael J. Woodard, a 20-year-old bowling alley worker from Philadelphia, did the honors for his smooth rendition of “Maybe This Time” from “Cabaret.”

Perry can ham it up with the best of them ― watch her playful pining for contestant Trevor Holmes, above, for example ― but her reaction to Woodard, below, brimmed with true admiration.

Perry noted to fellow panelists Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan that the performance “was the best thing we’ve seen in a long time.”