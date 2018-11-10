ENTERTAINMENT
11/10/2018 09:29 am ET Updated 10 minutes ago

Katy Perry Slams Donald Trump's 'Heartless Response' To California Fires

The pop star criticized the president for politicizing the deadly blazes.
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump’s response to the wildfires spreading across California has been dubbed “absolutely heartless” by pop star Katy Perry

The “Swish Swish” singer hit back at Trump on Saturday after he tweeted from Paris that “gross mismanagement of the forests” by state authorities were to blame for the three huge fires that have killed at least nine people and forced the evacuation of thousands more.

Trump made no specific mention of those who have died in the fires in his tweet, nor of those fleeing their homes.

Perry previously called out Trump on other matters during ﻿her performances at the Grammy Awards and Brit Awards in 2017.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Katy Perry California Fires
Katy Perry Slams Donald Trump's 'Heartless Response' To California Fires
CONVERSATIONS