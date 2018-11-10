Katy Perry Slams Donald Trump's 'Heartless Response' To California Fires

President Donald Trump’s response to the wildfires spreading across California has been dubbed “absolutely heartless” by pop star Katy Perry.
The “Swish Swish” singer hit back at Trump on Saturday after he tweeted from Paris that “gross mismanagement of the forests” by state authorities were to blame for the three huge fires that have killed at least nine people and forced the evacuation of thousands more.
Trump made no specific mention of those who have died in the fires in his tweet, nor of those fleeing their homes.
Perry previously called out Trump on other matters during her performances at the Grammy Awards and Brit Awards in 2017.