Katy Perry sure has changed since 2002.

Before we knew her as queen of the candy-colored hair and wearer of whipped cream bras, the “American Idol” judge was a brunette Zooey Deschanel doppelgänger singing Christian rock music. In 2001 she released her debut album, “Katy Hudson,” but it wasn’t until 2008′s “One of the Boys” that she really made her mark.

Since then, Perry, 33, has gone through a number of style changes, taking inspiration from every decade since the 1950s. As she first gained popularity, the pop star often sported corseted dresses and bodysuits, and she wasn’t afraid to play with color. Moving into the next decade, Perry often appeared in ultra-glam gowns like the red and gold number she wore to the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

In more recent years, Perry has kept things playful, never shying away from bold colors or plenty of sparkle. She has also flaunted virtually every hair color and length imaginable.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer continues to take style risks ― as she did with a leopard-print Versace ensemble on a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ― and we’re betting she won’t stop.