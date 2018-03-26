STYLE & BEAUTY
03/26/2018 05:46 am ET

Katy Perry's Colorful Style Evolution In 52 Photos

Remember when we all thought she looked like Zooey Deschanel?
By Julia Brucculieri
Bruce Gifford via Getty Images
Perry in 2008 at Rok Las Vegas

Katy Perry sure has changed since 2002. 

Before we knew her as queen of the candy-colored hair and wearer of whipped cream bras, the “American Idol” judge was a brunette Zooey Deschanel doppelgänger singing Christian rock music. In 2001 she released her debut album, “Katy Hudson,” but it wasn’t until 2008′s “One of the Boys” that she really made her mark. 

Since then, Perry, 33, has gone through a number of style changes, taking inspiration from every decade since the 1950s. As she first gained popularity, the pop star often sported corseted dresses and bodysuits, and she wasn’t afraid to play with color. Moving into the next decade, Perry often appeared in ultra-glam gowns like the red and gold number she wore to the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

In more recent years, Perry has kept things playful, never shying away from bold colors or plenty of sparkle. She has also flaunted virtually every hair color and length imaginable. 

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer continues to take style risks ― as she did with a leopard-print Versace ensemble on a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ― and we’re betting she won’t stop.

Check out her style evolution below:

  • 2002
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    Posing during a portrait session on Sept. 25, 2002, in West Hollywood, California.
  • 2004
    Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
    At Clive Davis' Celebration of the American Music Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in November 2004.
  • 2005
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    At Esquire's fourth annual Oscar viewing party hosted by Jennifer Love Hewitt in February 2005
  • 2006
    Vince Bucci via Getty Images
    At the Sony BMG Grammy party at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Feb. 8, 2006, in Hollywood, California
  • 2006
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    At Vanity Fair's 2006 Svedka Erotica Reading Series on April 20, 2006, in Hollywood, California
  • 2006
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    At Lucky Magazine's April 2006 Hosts party at Milk Boutique to celebrate its Los Angeles shopping guide
  • 2006
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    Attending the launch of Nintendo's Wii in November 2006
  • 2007
    Mark Sullivan via Getty Images
    At the 2007 EMI Post Grammy Party at Boulevard 3 in Los Angeles
  • 2007
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    At Rock & Republic's Fashion Rocks pre-party and after-party at Eyebeam Atelier and Hiro NYC on Sept. 5, 2007
  • 2008
    Shawn Ehlers via Getty Images
    At Betsey Johnson's fall 2008 show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 4, 2008, in New York City
  • 2008
    Jim Spellman via Getty Images
    At Z100's Zootopia 2008 presented by Izod Fragrance on May 17, 2008, in New Jersey
  • 2008
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
    At Spike TV's second annual Guys Choice Awards held at Sony Studios on May 30, 2008, in Culver City, California
  • 2008
    Tana Lee Alves via Getty Images
    At the release of her album "One of the Boys" on June 7, 2008, in Southampton, New York
  • 2008
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    At the Kira Plastinina U.S. Launch Party on June 14, 2008, in Los Angeles
  • 2008
    Jesse Grant via Getty Images
    At the release party for "One of the Boys" at Capitol Records on June 17, 2008, in Los Angeles
  • 2008
    Bruce Gifford via Getty Images
    At Rok Las Vegas to perform inside the New York-New York casino on Aug. 30, 2008
  • 2008
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    At the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards with Miley Cyrus on Sept. 7, 2008
  • 2008
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Wearing a Jean Charles de Castelbajac dress at the MTV Europe Music Awards, held at the Echo Arena on Nov. 6, 2008, in Liverpool, England
  • 2009
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    On the red carpet at VH1's 14th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on Jan. 8, 2009, in Santa Monica, California
  • 2009
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Wearing a Tommy Hilfiger gown at the 2009 Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2009
  • 2009
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    At the official opening ceremony of Life Ball 2009 on May 16, 2009, in Vienna, Austria
  • 2009
    Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
    Wearing a silver corset dress by The Blonds at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sept. 13, 2009
  • 2010
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    Wearing Zac Posen at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards held at the Nokia Theater on Jan. 31, 2010, in Los Angeles
  • 2010
    Michael Buckner via Getty Images
    With her then-fiancé, comedian Russell Brand, arriving at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower on March 7, 2010, in West Hollywood, California
  • 2010
    Larry Busacca via Getty Images
    Wearing a CuteCircuit LED gown at the Met Gala to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010, in New York City
  • 2010
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Wearing a sparkly Zuhair Murad dress at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010, in Universal City, California
  • 2010
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
    In a Marchesa dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sept. 12, 2010, in Los Angeles
  • 2011
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    With then-husband Russell Brand at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. Perry was wearing an angelic gown by Giorgio Armani.
  • 2011
    Jemal Countess via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "The Smurfs" at The Ziegfeld Theater on July 24, 2011, in New York City
  • 2011
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    In Atelier Versace at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Aug. 28, 2011, in Los Angeles

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Katy Perry's Hair Colors Through The Years
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Fashion Style Katy Perry Red Carpet
Katy Perry's Colorful Style Evolution In 52 Photos
CONVERSATIONS