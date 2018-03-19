Katy Perry Disses Taylor Swift On 'American Idol' Because Feuds Die Hard

Katy Perry appeared to take a shot at Taylor Swift in their forever feud on Sunday’s “American Idol.”

It was a subtle dig ― but TalentRecap caught the moment in a clip it posted to Twitter.

When a contestant apologetically confessed to admiring Swift as an artist, Perry responded thusly:

Catch the perhaps-damning praise and shrug?

“Entertainment Tonight” reported that Perry threw the shade in a montage of contestants making awkward first impressions, so viewers missed out on a fair amount of the moment, including the guy’s performance.