03/19/2018 06:09 am ET

Katy Perry Disses Taylor Swift On 'American Idol' Because Feuds Die Hard

The "Roar" singer said a lot to a contestant with very little.
By Ron Dicker

Katy Perry appeared to take a shot at Taylor Swift in their forever feud on Sunday’s “American Idol.”

It was a subtle dig ― but TalentRecap caught the moment in a clip it posted to Twitter.

When a contestant apologetically confessed to admiring Swift as an artist, Perry responded thusly:

Catch the perhaps-damning praise and shrug?

“Entertainment Tonight” reported that Perry threw the shade in a montage of contestants making awkward first impressions, so viewers missed out on a fair amount of the moment, including the guy’s performance.

Reports that the rivalry had calmed a bit circulated in June, when Perry, while performing at a concert, changed a lyric of “Swish Swish” that supposedly insulted Swift. But Perry didn’t do much to support a detente in the clip above.

