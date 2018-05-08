Katy Perry Sends Olive Branch To Taylor Swift, And The World Rejoices

Looks like it’s good riddance to the bad blood between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday, Swift posted a tweet showing that Perry had sent her an olive branch as a gift to celebrate the opening night of her stadium tour in Glendale, Arizona.

Katy Perry sent Taylor an olive branch for the opening night of the reputation Stadium Tour! pic.twitter.com/6GDamcxezI — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) May 8, 2018

The olive branch ― an ancient sign of peace ― came with a note that began:

“Hey old friend, I have been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air ...”

TMZ reports that Perry also wrote she was “deeply sorry” about something, but the outlet wasn’t able to read further.

The peace offering came after Perry appeared to take a shot at Swift on “American Idol.”

Last May, Perry told talk show host James Corden the feud started when some of her usual dancers went to perform with Swift.

Perry said she had no problem with this, but asked the dancers to make sure their contracts included a provision allowing them to bow out when Perry went back on tour in a year.

She said that when she was getting ready to tour, the dancers went to Swift’s management to discuss leaving ― and got fired.

As you might expect, the news that the two stars’ feud is over sent shock waves through the world.

I’M SORRY, THE KATY/TAYLOR FUED CAN’T COME TO THE PHONE RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/xdUvzqnDUU — getaway sar ✨ (@screaminggogogo) May 8, 2018

Some music fans rejoiced that they’d no longer have to pick sides.

KATY/TAYLOR FEUD IS OVER OMFG THE #1 SMASH HIT COLLAB IS COMING pic.twitter.com/Bx12dbTypz — ⚜️ (@TlTTYSWIFT) May 8, 2018

KATY SENT THE LOVE OF MY LIFE TAYLOR SWIFT AN ACTUAL OLIVE BRANCH



MY QUEENS ARE BACK ❤️😭 — Zac (@_GuySwiftie13) May 8, 2018

Others didn’t know what to think.

Me as soon as i saw 'Katy' and 'Hey old friend' pic.twitter.com/Ju6pNw0JfL — Hannah wants to hug Taylor on 15/06/18 (@Hannah_Swiftie) May 8, 2018

Some people put the thaw in proper perspective.

First North and South Korea, now Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, we're one step closer to world peace — H. (@mijacabello97) May 8, 2018

If Katy Perry can stop hating Taylor Swift, every random verified blogger with less than 3,000 followers can too. — xgiacoppox126-Vinnie (@xgiacoppox126) May 8, 2018

Some were relieved things could go back to normal.

Katy & Taylor are back 💖💓💗 @katyperry @taylorswift13

Now i can be swiftie again #NoMoreBadBlood — Juank Triana (@Juan_camilo_Tri) May 8, 2018

And one woman predicted the logical next step.