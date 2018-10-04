Kavanaugh Protesters Show Trump's 'Access Hollywood' Tape Outside Capitol

A women’s group protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh set up a massive screen near the Capitol building on Thursday, showing a loop of the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape of Donald Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women.

UltraViolet Action, a national women’s advocacy organization, said the 2005 outtake of Trump talking about using his celebrity status to “grab them by the pussy” will air over and over for 12 hours to remind senators that the president is “a self-professed serial sexual abuser attempting to elevate another sexual abuser ― Brett Kavanaugh ― into high office.”

“The video explains that the Republican party is providing cover for men with histories of sexual assault, from Trump to Roy Moore and now Kavanaugh,” UltraViolet Action said in a statement. The group urges senators to reject Kavanaugh’s confirmation “because the majority of the public believes survivors and will be voting in November.”

Trump's Access Hollywood tape on loop all day in front of the Capitol, two years after the release. We're here to remind senators that Trump is a self-professed sexual abuser trying to put another sexual abuser on the highest court in our country. #StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/ZOhjBprylk — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) October 4, 2018

This is going to be going on for the next 12 hours, courtesy of @UltraViolet pic.twitter.com/GD8V801nrp — Alex Gangitano (@AlexGangitano) October 4, 2018

Senate Republicans are aggressively moving to confirm Kavanaugh after the White House on Thursday said an FBI probe failed to corroborate sexual assault accusations against the nominee. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called for a Friday vote even before the FBI findings were sent to the Senate. The White House, which directed the FBI investigation, said it was “fully confident” Kavanaugh will be confirmed.

American Bridge 21st Century, a super PAC that supports Democratic candidates, said it planned to show a loop of the recording outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington on Thursday night.

“We are playing this disgusting audio as a reminder that no sham partisan event or hollow speeches can erase Donald Trump’s admitted history of assaulting and demeaning women,” Harrell Kirstein, communications director for the American Bridge Trump war room, said in a statement. “This week, as they toast Donald Trump and his callous administration his own awful words will be playing in the back of their mind over and over again.”

The protests follow candlelight vigils across the country Wednesday night for those demonstrating against Kavanaugh’s nomination.

✊ This is what democracy looks like. Together we are strong enough to #StopKavanaugh



We want survivors everywhere to know: We support you. We hear you. We’re with you. pic.twitter.com/E9uCrl4YBR — ACLU (@ACLU) October 3, 2018

100s of vigils tonight. Minot, ND, Portland ME, Anchorage, Charleston WV, more, on 48 hours notice - along with huge wave of grassroots calls. This movement is electric; we will prevail - and for damn sure we'll march to the polls. (Photos via @NARAL) #StopKavanaugh #believewomen pic.twitter.com/OkfVcqGYOc — Anna Galland (@annagalland) October 4, 2018

UltraViolet also showed the “Access Hollywood” tape on a loop last year to mark the one-year anniversary of the recording’s release.

“The Senate has a choice to make,” Shaunna Thomas, executive director and co-founder of UltraViolet Action, pointed out in a statement.