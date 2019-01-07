Former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, is being called out over a tweet on bathrooms.
Jones ― part of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, a group co-founded by disgraced former Trump attorney Michael Cohen ― fired off a series of transphobic tweets about gender-neutral bathrooms.
But the one getting the most attention is this:
How would you feel about your child using this bathroom? pic.twitter.com/W9HSqDUzCx— Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) January 6, 2019
Nearly 20,000 people replied ― and most of those responses probably weren’t what Jones was hoping for:
Awesome! It’s a single-use bathroom with a lock on the door so my kid would be safe.— Nicolas Falacci (@NickFalacci) January 6, 2019
My only concern would be the right-wing extremist standing outside of it filming the sign with an epileptic seizure inducing use of a zoom lens.
How would you feel about your child overusing the zoom lens?— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 6, 2019
Is there soap? Are there paper towels? Has the idiot standing outside and filming the door finally left?— Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) January 6, 2019
Do you have separate bathrooms for boys and girls in your house?— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) January 6, 2019
I found these toilets at a concert, im not sure but I think they could be gender neutral. Who do I report this to? pic.twitter.com/et3thp8GWo— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) January 6, 2019
The people that jail the kids to own the libs are very offended about bathroom signage— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 6, 2019
In reading the comments, I feel like your ignorant, bigoted tweet has backfired on you.— Stephan Fleet (@stephanfleet) January 6, 2019
THE TOILET IN MY HOME IS GENDER NEUTRAL TOO, HELP— Audrey Porne (@AudreyPorne) January 6, 2019
I was fine with it until you started zooming IN AND OUT so many times. Now it’s evident that this is just a trap for all pedophiles!!! Thanks for the zooming, Kaya or I would have totally missed this!!— Shugar (@GregShugar) January 7, 2019
The same way I feel about my child using a bathroom at a friend’s house. Ya know.. knock first, be sanitary, double wash your hands. That kind of stuff.— Tricia Norling (@Tricia_Norling) January 7, 2019
Wow ,, very concern about this Kayla ,, if my grand-son ( Owen) go’s in there he may come out wanting to be a girl as he is already gay due to Obamacare ,, this is what the liberal’s are trying to do !!!— Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) January 6, 2019
Depends if there's a creepy lady standing outside it with a camera or not....— Darcy Anne (@Dragonfly_Darcy) January 7, 2019
I'd be more worried about some rando creeper standing outside a bathroom with their phone, talking videos of the bathroom.— Trevor S. Valle (@tattoosandbones) January 6, 2019
Also, using a single-user toilet (only 1 person at a time) sign as a weapon in your personal agenda is a real cheap move.
Sit down.
Wait, don’t you have gender neutral bathrooms in your own home? I’d feel like my child was naturally relieving themselves in a private space, in a private way, just like they do at home. Grow up and stop fearmongering. You’re too old to behave this way.— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) January 6, 2019
I'd immediately call the police about some creepy lady recording a bathroom & its users.— Mike Wickett (@mikewickett) January 6, 2019
Why are you filming outside of the bathroom & talking about children?— Jason E. Fuentes (@FatCoyote2) January 7, 2019
Somebody should've called Security on you.
Why are Trump supporters so obsessed with toilets? It’s getting weird. Why can’t you just let people piss in peace?— Christopher Wylie 🏳️🌈 (@chrisinsilico) January 6, 2019
Oh no, a gender neutral bathroom just like the one at home oh no oh no.— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 6, 2019
I like prefer this one: pic.twitter.com/G8Zt758uea— KJ (@KJsRants) January 7, 2019
What the heck is the difference? The sign has you that freaked out? I’m a Christian with an autistic son that has to have my wife deal with bringing him into the ladies room. Grow up. Jesus weeps for you.— Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) January 6, 2019
considering you're there filming the bathroom like a fucking weirdo I'd feel pretty uncomfortable— Churlish (@Cryptoterra) January 6, 2019