Keep It Simple to Reach The Right Audience Through Targeting

I will admit it, I am one of those people who have tossed a bit of cash at Facebook ads now and then by boosting a post here, throwing up a carousel ad there, not really liking the results and then giving it all up as a waste of money. I have even thought to myself, sure these social media ads may work for other people with other audiences, but they just don’t work for me. Either that or they are just too complex, too high blood pressure inducing for a non-techie person like me to really understand and master. Going into the Power Editor to try to create a new custom audience makes me want to poke nice sharp number 2 pencil into my eyes. And getting the pixel onto a landing page where I want people to register just seems to not work no matter how many times I follow the exact directions.

So I went to Billy Gene Shaw to get some advice. I asked Billy to give me his backstory which he says he hates doing because when he is talking about himself, he isn’t adding value. I don’t completely agree, because it is often through our stories that we connect and see that if someone else with a similar background can do something, then so can they. But here is the super abbreviated backstory of Billy Gene Shaw: He dropped out of college, had a couple of jobs he hated where he had to do things like make 600 cold calls a day. Eventually he got curious about selling online and one day someone asked if he could run FB ads for them. “Sure!” he said. He sucked at first, but slowly started to learn how things worked. These days he has 20 people working under him at his agency to keep up with demand. He specializes in both Facebook and YouTube Ads and runs ads for recognized brands like Kia Motors, Massage Envy and others. As time went on Billy would get questions about how people can learn to do this level of ad work for themselves, so he developed trainings through his School of Genius to help others.

“One of the greatest skill sets that you can have in the world right now is video editing. Video is now similar to what websites were. People are still afraid of video, but the people who can edit them, write them, produce them, those people will always have paychecks.”

I sheepishly admitted to Billy that for the first year and a half of my podcast, I recorded video interviews with my guests but then I would rip the audio and throw the video away. “Ahhh no! Jen!” Billy chastised me for wasting so much valuable video content. But now I put it all on my YouTube Channel which I am slowly growing.

Then Billy put me in the hotseat on the course that I was about to launch called Mastering Money Matters, with a 3-video series called Untangling Your Money Mess as pre-launch content.

Targeting advice that Billy gave me:

Don’t go broad to online entrepreneurs. Niche down as far as you can. For me in particular this meant focus on Special Needs Moms first. Billy said that would be easier to target. Focus on women between 24-45 to get moms. Then we talked about married or divorced. At this point I stopped Billy for a second because I said that women who have special needs kids and are also going through a divorce are the ones who probably most need the information in the course, but those are also the women who probably have the most financial difficulties and who might not be able to buy even a low-priced course like mine. Billy replied, “The people in the most pain are the people most likely to buy. They want to get out of the situation. Within every niche there is a percentage of people who can afford what you offer and a percentage of people who can’t.”

Then Billy starts talking to me about YouTube advertising. It honestly has never occurred to me to advertise anything on YouTube up to this point. I only have a small subscriber base on my channel at present, and while I see all kinds of ads on YouTube when I watch videos, most of them appear to be large corporations like car companies, food companies, and full length feature films.

“YouTube is the holy grail! I started on Facebook but the majority of our budget now goes to YouTube. It’s so powerful because everyone is afraid of video so it’s not as competitive. And YouTube doesn’t charge you anything until they watch for 30 seconds. If someone watches for 12 seconds and decides, naw, that’s not for me. You don’t pay for them. It’s huge. It’s affordable. It’s the most affordable thing out there right now.”

Once you have your ads set up, Billy says to keep it super simple. Have the ads send people to your Facebook page for a weekly free Facebook Live training or a webinar or something else that you can easily set up and do over and over, week by week to keep qualified prospects continually coming into your sales process.

“Mastering this stuff right here, how to reach people and bring them into your sales process, as a business owner mastering this stuff is the most important thing you can do. If you master this, then you are the rainmaker. If a campaign doesn’t work, you can just turn it off. You can start off at just $5 a day and if it isn’t working, you press pause and change it. It’s beautiful… Someone out there right now, needs you. When I say someone, a lot of people. So for you to not master this right now, it’s selfish! You’ve got people to help who need you!”

The biggest message that Billy wants to tell entrepreneurs is the message of simplicity. There are so many ways to make things complex. If you can make a short, straight path between the people who watch your videos or see your ads and them getting your product or service in hand, that is good enough to start with. He also warned that a lot of people will throw $50 at a campaign, say, “Well that didn’t work” and then never try it again. “You probably spent 50 bucks at the bar last night. You never gonna do that again either? Keep trying, keep testing, keep learning. Either hire someone who can do it for you if you don’t have the time and patience, or find someone who knows what they are doing and learn from them.”