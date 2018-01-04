©The Book of Daniel is one of the more interesting reads in the entire Bible as it follows the life of this awesome man. In it, we learn of Daniel’s unending faith and the role it played in his surviving a number of life challenges, most notably, the dreaded lion’s den. This book also speaks of his incredible ability to interpret visions and dreams; a skill that was unmatched by anyone before or since and one that eventually allowed him to curry favor with King Nebuchadnezzar.

In the final chapter of this book Daniel receives a vision but unlike all the times before, this time he is cautioned not to share it. He is told to seal up the book that holds the vision until the end of time. I’ve read where biblical scholars have debated as to why he was told to do this with each giving an answer that seemed valid on a number of levels. I even posed this question to a preacher in a small church I once attended at the end of a Bible study. Her answer has stayed with me for years. She said Daniel was told to seal up the book that held the visions because if he told those around him what was to come…they simply wouldn’t be able to handle it…

***

A lot of us will start this year by sharing our dreams, goals, and aspirations for this reason or that one. It might be for the sake of validation, conversation or any number of reasons but in most cases, we are wide open with these things.

But it is important to understand that sometimes God places things in our hearts, minds, and spirit that are not to be shared. Those times when He will come to us, tell us a secret and in effect tell us to “seal up the book”. During those times it’s important to listen because some people are put on our paths to be nothing more than dream breakers and dream stealers whose main focus is to keep good people like you and me from reaching ours.

So the next time God comes to you with a vision, a dream or a direction He is about to take you, keep it to yourself; that’s right…keep that secret sealed up. You’ll feel guilty or maybe awkward but don’t stay there long.

Because in reality friend for what God is about to do for you and the places He is about to take you if you told those dream breakers and dream stealers…