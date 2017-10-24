'Keepsake' Transforms Your Photos into Framed Art

Ever since moving to California last month, my walls have been depressingly bare. Other than a few posters and pictures brought from Florida, my apartment walls shone white.

Instead of decking out my walls to look like a generic sample from any catalog, I decided I wanted to personalize the look of my apartment. That’s when I stumbled upon Keepsake.

Keepsake is an app that lets you easily transform photos from your phone into stylishly framed prints.

Keepsake’s app makes it easier than ever to frame your own photos.

Not only did my photos come out beautiful (and without a hefty price tag), but the process was essentially as simple as posting to Instagram.

I was especially excited to find Keepsake, because it’s often easy to feel that photos today lack a certain mystique that images held prior to the digital age.

Rapid advancement in phone technologies has made it possible to take seemingly limitless photos. While this is, in a sense, an amazing development, it can also serve to cheapen the process of taking a photograph.

When using a film camera, every photograph is more precious. Digital technology frees us from this worry, but it also makes each snapshot less precious.

As a result, many of our favorite photos never escape our phones’ personal photo library—except for the lucky few that make it onto Instagram.

This is where Keepsake comes in.

“We like to say ‘some photos deserve more than just a hashtag,’” says Keepsake founder and CEO Adam Weiss. “We take pride in making it incredibly quick and easy to take these treasured memories and turn them into a physical item that will be enjoyed for years and years.”

Filling your walls with framed pictures from your own life not only makes your décor more personalized, but also makes your home become filled with physical reminders of special memories.

Now, when I look at my walls, I’m reminded of the time I spent living in China, a trip to Vietnam, and my family back in Florida.

Certainly, you can always simply print photos at your local print shop and then purchase a frame yourself. But Keepsake makes the process infinitely easier.

Not to mention, the price is hard to beat. Framed prints start at $25, and most frames are under $40.

Overall, I would highly recommend Keepsake for anyone looking to personalize their style and to turn their most treasured photographs into physical objects.

The only negative of Keepsake—at least that I’ve noticed—is that it’s essentially impossible to swap the picture in the frame, as the frames are sealed with paper backing. But I suspect that my biggest problem with the app will be that it’s even more addictive than Candy Crush.

Courtesy of Keepsake