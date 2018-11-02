Keira Knightley Blasts Classic Disney Princesses Again For Being Bad Role Models

Keira Knightley is defending her decision to ban her daughter from watching some classic Disney movies.

The actress, who is currently promoting her latest film, Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” said in October that she doesn’t allow Edie, her 3-year-old with husband James Righton, to watch “Cinderella” and “The Little Mermaid” because she feels those classic Disney princesses set bad examples for young girls.

But that doesn’t mean she hates all Disney movies.

“I love ‘Frozen,’ I am 100 percent Team ‘Frozen’ and Team ‘Moana,’” she told the Press Association during the premiere of her new film. “‘Moana’ is big in our house, ‘Inside Out’ is big in our house, I just wonder what Elsa (from ‘Frozen’) would say to Ariel (from ‘The Little Mermaid’) and Cinderella because Elsa has some serious opinions about Anna (her sister in ‘Frozen’) going off with a guy that she’s only just met and saying she would marry him.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Keira Knightley attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" at Vue Westfield on Nov. 1 in London.

She continued: “She is like, ‘Absolutely that is not OK,’ and in fact everyone in ‘Frozen’ is not OK with that.”

She then wondered how Elsa would respond to Ariel’s decision to give up her voice to get closer to her love interest, Prince Eric.

“A man, by the way, she has only seen dance ’round a ship and then drown!” she said. “And it’s 100 percent amazing of Ariel to save the guy, I’m totally up for that, but what would Elsa make of that?”

The actress then channeled the Disney princess she admires: “I think Elsa would be like: ‘Babe, you’ve got to get to know him better, don’t give up your voice yet.’”

In October, the actress said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she wouldn’t let her girl watch “Cinderella” or “The Little Mermaid.”

“‘Cinderella,’ banned,” Knightley told DeGeneres. “Because, you know, she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t! Rescue yourself, obviously.”

She continued, “This is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but ‘The Little Mermaid.’ I mean, the songs are great but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello?!”