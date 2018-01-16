Keira Knightley Is Sick Of Female Characters Getting Raped All The Time

There’s a reason why you often see actress Keira Knightley portraying characters in period dramas.

The “Atonement” and “Pride and Prejudice” actress recently told Variety she really doesn’t like the way contemporary women are portrayed in movies.

“I don’t really do films set in the modern day because the female characters nearly always get raped,” she said. “I always find something distasteful in the way women are portrayed, whereas I’ve always found very inspiring characters offered to me in historical pieces.”

Knightley says she’s noticed some strong female characters and female stories on streaming services and is optimistic that they’ll help shape future female characters in film as well.

“There’s been some improvement. I’m suddenly being sent scripts with present-day women who aren’t raped in the first five pages and aren’t simply there to be the loving girlfriend or wife.”

Knightley also offered a pretty valid remedy for the problem: