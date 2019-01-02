Keira Knightley Reveals Her 1 Reason For Ever Wanting A Penis

ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Keira Knightley said she’s “never wanted a penis.” But if she did, it would only be for one reason.

And that’s so she could “piss up a tree,” she told British newspaper The Guardian in a wide-ranging interview published Friday.

“Being able to do that standing up: so convenient,” said the star of “Colette.” “You can just whip it out and whatever. But the idea of something so vulnerable swinging between my legs, I think I’m all right without.”

Knightley’s comment came during a conversation about portraying “the masculine side of the female” in her movie roles.

Knightley ― who stirred controversy last year for banning her young daughter from watching certain Disney movies ― in December received the Order of the British Empire for services to drama and charity.

