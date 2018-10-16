Keira Knightley Smolders In 'The Aftermath' Trailer

Keira Knightley in a post-wartime drama of passion and betrayal? We’re in.

A trailer for “The Aftermath” dropped Tuesday, featuring the two-time Oscar nominee in a role that seems tailor made.

The preview begins with Knightley’s Rachael and her British colonel husband, Lewis (Jason Clarke), reuniting awkwardly in Hamburg amid the rubble of World War II.

When Lewis tells her that they’ll share their new home with a German widower, Stefan (Alexander Skarsgård), and his daughter, their marriage shows further strain. “You didn’t tell me what I was walking into,” Rachael says. “This isn’t how it was supposed to be.”

And how.

Sparks fly between Rachael and Stefan, creating plenty of conflict on the home front.