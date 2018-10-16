ENTERTAINMENT
10/16/2018 03:07 pm ET

Keira Knightley Smolders In 'The Aftermath' Trailer

Post–World War II drama explodes with passion and betrayal on the home front.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Keira Knightley in a post-wartime drama of passion and betrayal? We’re in.

A trailer for “The Aftermath” dropped Tuesday, featuring the two-time Oscar nominee in a role that seems tailor made.

The preview begins with Knightley’s Rachael and her British colonel husband, Lewis (Jason Clarke), reuniting awkwardly in Hamburg amid the rubble of World War II.

When Lewis tells her that they’ll share their new home with a German widower, Stefan (Alexander Skarsgård), and his daughter, their marriage shows further strain. “You didn’t tell me what I was walking into,” Rachael says. “This isn’t how it was supposed to be.”

And how.

Sparks fly between Rachael and Stefan, creating plenty of conflict on the home front.

“The Aftermath” opens April 26.

RELATED CONTENT

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Keira Knightley Alexander Skarsgard Jason Clarke
Keira Knightley Smolders In 'The Aftermath' Trailer
CONVERSATIONS