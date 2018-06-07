Stormy Daniels' Former Attorney Is Suing Her, Michael Avenatti And Michael Cohen

The former attorney of porn star Stormy Daniels is suing her for defamation, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Keith Davidson was the actress’ attorney when she agreed not to reveal an alleged affair with Donald Trump by signing a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement just weeks before the 2016 election.

On Wednesday, Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) sued Davidson and alleged that he “hatched a plan” with Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen a few months ago to get her to go on Fox News and falsely deny that she had a consensual affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007.

On Thursday, Davidson returned the legal volley, filing the suit against Daniels and her current lawyer, Michael Avenatti, according to CNN.

He also filed a separate claim against Cohen accusing him of illegally recording phone calls with Davidson.

In the suit, Davidson rejects accusations of collusion and said he simply wanted to help her achieve her goal of making money off her claims of an affair with Trump.

In court documents filed Thursday, Davidson said he only ever communicated with Cohen after getting instructions from his client.

“Clifford was clear in her desire that she would say and do whatever necessary in order to prevent” having to return “the $130,000 settlement funds she had received months earlier,” Davidson said in a rebuttal to Daniels’ suit. “Suffice to say, since Ms. Clifford has begun working with Mr. Avenatti, her goals have transformed.”

Davidson is also suing Cohen separately, saying that Trump’s attorney illegally recorded their phone conversations, which began in 2011, according to CNN.

“Davidson never consented to the recordation of any phone calls he had with Cohen as he believes the calls were confidential,” the claim said.