Keith Ellison To Run For Minnesota Attorney General

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) is running for attorney general of Minnesota, setting off a potentially history-making battle that is sure to attract national attention.

He officially filed the paperwork for his candidacy on Tuesday afternoon.

Ellison, one of the staunchest progressives in Congress and the current deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, would be the first Muslim statewide elected official in the country’s history. The six-term Minneapolis congressman would also be Minnesota’s first black statewide official.

The election is likely to test the versatility of Ellison’s progressive convictions and unique background on considerably more conservative and less diverse terrain than his reliably liberal home district.

Although the current attorney general, Lori Swanson, is a Democrat, she hails from the blue-collar Iron Range and holds more moderate views than Ellison.

The DFL, as the Democratic Party is known in Minnesota, decided to back the more progressive challenger Matt Pelikan for attorney general.

But Pelikan, 36, lacks major legal or political experience, creating the space for a more experienced challenger.

Ellison’s decision to run is motivated as much by the availability of the post as by his desire to marshal the forces of the state to resist the agenda of President Donald Trump, according to a Democrat familiar with his thinking.