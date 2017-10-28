Keith Olbermann has highlighted the importance of President Donald Trump’s seemingly personal connection with his Twitter followers.
In his latest clip for GQ’s “The Resistance” series, Olbermann noted how the way in which Trump used the microblogging service meant his supporters felt he was reaching out to them one at a time ― which then allowed him to manipulate them.
Trump’s exploitation of social media reminded the ex-MSNBC and ESPN journalist of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s pioneering political use of television.
The current president “has perfected the fireside tweet,” said Olbermann. “He may truly have absolutely nothing of any meaning to sell them, but he can sell something to them anyway.”
Check out the full analysis above.
