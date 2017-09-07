Keith Olbermann: America Has Spoken. Trump Is Unstable.

Keith Olbermann called on the media to consider a recent Fox News poll that showed many Americans see President Donald Trump as unstable.

The poll, released last week, asked how certain words described America’s 45th president. For the word “unstable,” 33 percent of respondents selected “extremely” while 11 percent chose “very” and 16 percent said “somewhat.”

“America has spoken,” Olbermann said. “He’s unstable. It’s time for the American political media to do the same.”

Olbermann, who penned the forthcoming book “Trump Is F*cking Crazy (This Is Not A Joke),” said it was “one of the great logical fallacies of our time” that the press should not investigate, report and debate the president’s mental health.

“If it is inappropriate for non-psychiatrists to publicly express the opinion that the president is psychologically unstable, then it is necessarily and absolutely just as inappropriate for non-psychiatrists to publicly express the opinion that the president is not psychologically unstable,” Olbermann said.