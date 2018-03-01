Keith Richards Issues Stone-Cold Diss Of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift isn’t getting satisfaction from Keith Richards.

The 74-year-old Rolling Stones guitarist took a swipe at the 28-year-old pop star’s success, saying, “Good luck girl ― wish her well while it lasts.”

Richards made the snide comment in The Wall Street Journal Magazine posted Wednesday, and appeared to try to soften the dig as well.

“I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids,” he continued. “It wouldn’t be fair of me and I’ve always been an opinionated bastard anyway. And I never did really like pop music ― even when I became pop music, I was listening to the blues and jazz and not interested in the hits.”

Mike Segar / Reuters This isn't the first time Keith Richards has insulted Taylor Swift.

The legendary rocker has picked a bone with the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer before. In 2015, he called Swift (and Justin Bieber) the “flavor of the month.”

Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images Taylor Swift admires the Rolling Stones but band member Keith Richards doesn't share the same feelings about her.

Swift has credited the Stones with being a huge influence. She performed with the band in 2013. In 2015, Stones frontman Mick Jagger took the stage with her at a concert for a rendition of “Satisfaction.”

Richards’ Wall Street Journal interview also sparked an unrelated controversy with his suggestion that Jagger ought to get a vasectomy. Richards later apologized.