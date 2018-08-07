A New Jersey woman wanted to help a man at her local convenience store who was short a few dollars. Little did she know that man was country music star Keith Urban.

On Friday, retired teacher Ruth Reed was standing in line at a Wawa in Medford, New Jersey, when a male customer asked a fellow patron if she had any cash.

“It looked like he was using a card and it didn’t go through and then he asked a young lady for $5,’” Reed told CBS Philly.

My favorite story of the day is how my 3rd grade teacher thought @KeithUrban was down on his luck and couldn’t pay for his wawa snacks so she bought them for him. What an angel. pic.twitter.com/mJccVOQWtp — Olivia Rose Prouse (@liverdiverz) August 4, 2018

Reed overheard and jumped in to help. She said that for the last several years she has made it a resolution to pay for someone’s purchases at Wawa at least once a week.

“He thanked me and asked my name,” Reed wrote on a Facebook post shared by a former student. “I asked him his and he told me it was Keith. I said that he did look like Keith Urban. He said he was.”

But Reed was suspicious and said she got a little “snippy” with him.

“I didn’t believe him,” she wrote. “I asked where Nicole [Kidman] was and who was the lady [he was with]. He told me it was his sister.”

Urban, who was in town for a concert at BB&T Pavilion in Camden on Friday, told Reed she could ask his bodyguard for confirmation.

“It was then I realized what an idiot I was,” she added.

The two then took a photo together. She noted that the singer was “gracious.”