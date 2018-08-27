Arizona Senate Candidate Calls Political Correctness 'Cancer' After Criticizing McCain

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward on Monday likened political correctness to “cancer” after she was widely criticized for suggesting that the late Sen. John McCain’s cancer battle was timed to hurt her political campaign.

“Political correctness is like a cancer!” tweeted Ward, a former physician and state senator who is running to replace Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), two days after McCain died from an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

Political correctness is like a cancer! — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 27, 2018

Ward, who unsuccessfully challenged McCain in 2016, came under fire over the weekend after a Facebook post by her campaign suggested that McCain’s decision to end medical treatment was timed to “take media attention off her campaign.” The post, which The Washington Post reported was written by one of Ward’s staffers, has since been deleted.

“I think they wanted to have a particular narrative that they hope is negative to me,” Ward commented.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?@kelliwardaz staffer: I wonder if John McCain's trying to steal attention from Ward's bus tour by announcing his life is coming to an end.

Ward: Yup, it's all about me. #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/AXKAOhKYkU — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 25, 2018

McCain died later that day at the age of 81.

Ward, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and once met with “alt-right” leader Milo Yiannopoulos, received immediate criticism on social media for her remarks.

Ward highlighted some of her critics on Twitter on Monday. “Are there no depths to which these people won’t sink?!” she asked.