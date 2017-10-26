Kellogg’s Is Redesigning Corn Pops Boxes So They're Not Racist

Kellogg Co. is reworking the artwork on Corn Pops cereal boxes following an allegation of racism.

Marvel Comics writer Saladin Ahmed used Twitter on Tuesday to accuse the cereal company of “teaching kids racism” with an illustration on Corn Pops packaging.

The picture in question shows multiple yellow Corn Pops characters having fun at a shopping mall. The only darker-colored character appears working, as a janitor.

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

“Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? This is teaching kids racism,” Ahmed wrote.

He followed up with this tweet:

yes its a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same… — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

Kellogg’s responded to Ahmed’s complaint about five hours later, with this apology:

Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon. — Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) October 24, 2017

“Kellogg is committed to diversity and inclusion,” the company wrote. “We did not intend to offend — we apologize.”

It added the artwork had now been updated and would be in stores “soon.”

Ahmed said he “genuinely appreciated” the company’s swift response.

genuinely appreciate the rapid response — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

Many people cheered the development:

The small things add up. This is wrong on so many levels. Glad you’re making it right. — Avery (@IdFollowMe) October 26, 2017

u might not notice if ur not paying attention. Pointed out, it stands out so much. There's no way the artist didn't do this intentionally. — fleurs sauvages (@fleurs_sauvages) October 26, 2017

@KelloggsUS Thank you for doing the right thing and making a simple but profound change to your cereal packaging. Gotta have my Pops! — bingbongbingbingbong (@Choice4Prez) October 26, 2017

Not everyone thought the illustration was racist, however. Ahmed revealed he’d received abusive tweets from “upset racist dipshits” after his post went viral.

The history of the cereal box illustration was unclear. The cereal company didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

Ahmed, meanwhile, has chalked up getting a multinational food company to take action as a “tiny” victory.