11/30/2017 03:45 am ET Updated Nov 30, 2017

Kelly Clarkson Enjoys The Most Awkwardly Romantic ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Yet

A surprise visitor made the "Stronger" singer catch her breath.
By Lee Moran

Kelly Clarkson’sCarpool Karaoke” doubled up as an amusingly awkward date with her husband.

The “Stronger” singer joined “Late Late Show” host James Corden for the regular segment, which aired Wednesday night.

But midway through singing some of her biggest hits, she was left open-mouthed as husband, Brandon Blackstock, joined her on the backseat for Champagne.

“Just pretend I’m not here,” Corden whispered.

It proved a bit too much for Blackstock, however, who hilariously joked that the presence of the cameras made it “feel like we’re making a porn.”

Check out the full segment above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
